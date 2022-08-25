Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third time’s a charm for a Rutland event paying tribute to essential personnel during the pandemic.

The Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Festival will take over downtown Rutland this weekend. The parade was supposed to happen last October, and again last summer but was postponed by the pandemic. Instead, organizers decided to put the parade and the Whoopie Pie Festival together for one brand new, sweet event.

The Whoopie Pie Festival starts Saturday at noon and will feature 12 vendors offering samples of their treats. Then, the parade takes off at 4 p.m.

Organizers say there will be something fun for everyone to enjoy. “It’s a time to celebrate, it’s a time to reflect, it’s a time to really think back on a time when we couldn’t get together as a community. And really, just enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of fun with these activities and eat a lot of whoopie pies,” said Chrispin White with the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region.

As part of the Whoopie Pie Festival, Dream Maker Bakers in Killington will attempt to make Vermont’s largest whoopie pie, a creation they estimate will weigh about 400 to 500 pounds.

