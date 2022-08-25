Police arrest Burlington man in connection to August 13th shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a man for a attempted second degree murder, connected to a double shooting from August 13th.

Police say 19 year old Abukar Hilowle, of Burlington is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.

He’s expected to face additional charges -- at his arraignment tomorrow.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, between Church and Saint Paul streets.

Two men had been shot and were transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

