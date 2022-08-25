Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Abukar Hilowle
Police arrest Burlington man in connection to recent shootings
Hen of the Wood in Burlington
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

Latest News

This stylish mailman's love for fashion and postal service is bringing joy to nostalgic...
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
File photo
Low water levels pose hazard for Lake Champlain boaters
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
File photo
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
MM
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols - clipped version