Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer.

Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon, said there were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers along with 252 chicks raised to the point of being able to fly. Both were records.

Piping plovers were listed as endangered by the state in 1986 and they’re listed as threatened by the federal government in Maine. At one point, their numbers fell to fewer than a dozen nesting pairs in the state because of predators and habitat loss.

