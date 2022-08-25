Some Vt. state agency’s shifting to law enforcement duties

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across Vermont are spurring a new plan where state agencies will be more involved in solving crime.

State officials say they are fine-tuning the Departments of Fish and Wildlife, Liquor and Lottery, and DMV to help state and local police.

DMV enforcement normally only deals with commercial vehicle enforcement. The changes mean they will now work to investigate crashes and violent crimes. Leaders say it’s aimed at lightening the load for short-staffed departments.

“These are cases and calls for services where there are so many law enforcement officers regardless of what agency you work for to respond to these. And we will continue on that front, but again, we will be doing more beyond what is our specific mission at the motor vehicle department,” said the DMV’s Tony Facos.

The move is part of the governor’s 10-point public safety plan presented last week. Some of the changes have already gone into effect.

