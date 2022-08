MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager dies in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 6:00 p.m. on Gates Road South.

They say Jason Wooden, 13 of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road.

Police say Wooden died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.