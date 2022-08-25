Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes.

The Vermont State Employees Credit Union, or VSECU, has been in the cannabis market for years, banking on the medical side of the industry. It’s also one of the major players in the new retail space. But this week the credit union announced it’s no longer taking on new cannabis businesses due to what they call a “sudden spike in cannabis accounts.”

“Banking is kind of a critical aspect to our compliance,” said James Pepper, chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Board. He says banks and credit unions help provide a paper trail for the product and the cash, which is a crucial step in legalizing the illicit market. He says the VSECU news was not surprising. “I think their exact quote from last July was, ‘if we are talking about 50 to 75, that is doable. If we are talking about 200 to 300, that might be tough for one financial institution to take on that risk.’”

Cannabis is still illegal at the federal level. The state has currently issued about 160 grow licenses. State officials are working to determine how many of those are already banking through VSECU and how many other credit union applications will potentially be turned down. VSECU officials did not respond to a call for comments Thursday.

Pepper says there are other options for budding businesses, including the Vermont Federal Credit Union, which has now opened its cannabis banking. “The New England Federal Credit Union has capacity. There are also out-of-state options, and frankly, we are working with our partners over at {The Vermont Department of} Financial Regulation and with the financial institutions themselves to get them more comfortable with the idea of banking cannabis money,” Pepper said.

Meanwhile, retail license applications are now able to be submitted to the Control Board. The state can begin issuing those licenses on October 1. Once a retail license is issued, cannabis will be available for sale in the Green Mountain State.

Related Story:

Some banks creating roadblocks for emerging Vt. pot market

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Abukar Hilowle
Police arrest Burlington man in connection to recent shootings
Hen of the Wood in Burlington
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

Latest News

Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
Three Vt. Democratic primary winners to run as fusion candidates
File photo
Three Vt. Democratic primary winners to run as fusion candidates
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Newsmaker Interview: Sen. Patrick Leahy