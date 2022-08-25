‘Wild Tales’ offers behind-the-scenes glimpse of ADK natural history center

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Adirondacks are home to hundreds of plant and animal species and the Wild Center in Tupper Lake does its best to teach visitors about the natural environment. Now, a new docuseries highlights some of the behind-the-scenes care for the 300 animals who call the center home.

The Wild Center offers visitors an up close and personal connection to the wildlife in the Adirondacks. “Once people are here, it’s kind of choose your own adventure,” said the center’s Chelsie Cocoran.

Each person who comes to the center can learn a synopsis of the animals including their personality and what they eat. “Generally, the animals are so well behaved it could be easy to see them as pets, but all the animals that live here are wild animals. It takes a lot of specialized care to take care of wild animals,” Cocoran said.

A six-part docuseries called “Wild Tales” on YouTube will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the animals and the care they receive at the Wild Center. “Cleaning up after them, you get to see medical procedures, you get to come along with us on emotional journeys that we face behind the scenes every day,” Cocoran said.

The idea for a series started during the pandemic, when the center closed and offered daily Facebook Live updates so people could experience the animals safely. That took off and they used that time to start filming. They have since collected hundreds of hours of footage

“People are really interested to know how we take care of the animals, how close we get to them, the intimate relationship we have with them, and there is a lot of stuff we do behind-the-scenes that no one even knows about,” said the center’s Leah Valerio.

The first installment will be six episodes lasting 10 to 15 minutes. The Wild Center crew hopes the series will show the world about what the Adirondacks have to offer. “We really try to highlight what you might find here, and hopefully people take that and they go out and they experience nature,” Valerio said.

The center is rolling out the red carpet on Friday for the debut of the first two episodes.

