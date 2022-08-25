Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry day on Thursday, clouds will thicken up again late Thursday night as our next weather system arrives for Friday morning. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through the region just after daybreak, and remain scattered through the morning hours. We’ll see another round of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening hours, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Clouds will begin to clear out Friday night, with a nice weekend on the way.

Saturday will start out with some lingering morning clouds, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than we’re used to with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan on more sunshine and dry weather for Sunday. Temperatures will be feeling more like summer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

it will be hot and humid again early next week with partly sunny skies and temperatures back up in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see some showers and thunderstorms develop for mid week with the chance of rain for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A cold front will come through on Wednesday and bring a dramatic drop in dewpoints through the rest of the week, ending the muggy weather. Temperatures will be cooler as well with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

