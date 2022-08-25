BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have a nice, summer day ahead for us today . . . lots of sunshine, just a few clouds mixing in, and temperatures right about where they ought to be for this time of the year (normal high in Burlington is now 80°). The weekend is looking very nice, too. But in between, there will be some weather action for Friday.

A frontal system coming in from the Midwest will be scooting through on Friday, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms, on and off throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, bringing locally heavy downpours, possible damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail.

That system will be moving out Friday night. Lingering cloudiness in the morning on Saturday will give way to more and more sunshine as we go through the afteroon. It will be a little cooler and definitely less humid.

Then it will start to warm up again on Sunday with lots of sunshine. It will turn fairly hot and more humid again on Monday. Another frontal system will move in from the west on Monday night, sticking around through Tuesday with a round of showers & thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, then it will be clearing out for the rest of the day, with cooler, less humid air coming in.

Take MAX Advanrtage of the nice moments over the next several days, but keep an eye and ear to the sky on Friday. It you see lightning or hear thunder, be ready to duck inside until the thunderstorm passes. -Gary

