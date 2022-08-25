Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have a nice, summer day ahead for us today . . . lots of sunshine, just a few clouds mixing in, and temperatures right about where they ought to be for this time of the year (normal high in Burlington is now 80°). The weekend is looking very nice, too. But in between, there will be some weather action for Friday.

A frontal system coming in from the Midwest will be scooting through on Friday, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms, on and off throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, bringing locally heavy downpours, possible damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail.

That system will be moving out Friday night. Lingering cloudiness in the morning on Saturday will give way to more and more sunshine as we go through the afteroon. It will be a little cooler and definitely less humid.

Then it will start to warm up again on Sunday with lots of sunshine. It will turn fairly hot and more humid again on Monday. Another frontal system will move in from the west on Monday night, sticking around through Tuesday with a round of showers & thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, then it will be clearing out for the rest of the day, with cooler, less humid air coming in.

Take MAX Advanrtage of the nice moments over the next several days, but keep an eye and ear to the sky on Friday. It you see lightning or hear thunder, be ready to duck inside until the thunderstorm passes. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Hen of the Wood in Burlington
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast