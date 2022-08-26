Burlington roundtable takes aim at health care worker shortage

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will need 9,000 health care workers over the next decade, according to leaders who came together in Burlington Friday to discuss the problem.

The UVM Medical Center is asking Vermont regulators for a double-digit rate increase primarily because of increased costs of staffing. Across the state, hospitals spent $115 million last year on traveling nurses

The roundtable discussion at UVMMC featured health care leaders, educators, and Biden administration officials. Senator Bernie Sanders has spent most of his political career tackling health care. He says the problem is two-fold -- the inability to train enough workers and out-of-control costs.“They don’t have the educators to train those nurses because those educators are inadequately funded,” he said.

And he says Vermont Tech and other schools that train nurses don’t have the space to accommodate all the students looking to enter the field.

New federal funding for the National Health Service Corps is meant to chip away at the problem. That program pays medical school bills for professionals who work in underserved areas. “We get the service obligations, we get more people trained, then we have people practicing in some of the hardest places, so to make sure we have health care services,” said Carole Johnson with the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Although she admits that some of the reforms will take years and will take rethinking the American health care system. “To make sure we are thinking about the whole nursing training pipeline and make sure that nursing schools and hospitals are working together to train the next generation of nurses.”

