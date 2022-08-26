The Champlain Valley Fair opening day kicks off “The 10 best days of summer”

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The 10 best days of Summer kicks off Friday afternoon and takes over the Champlain Valley Expo to wind down the season.

Concerts this year include Nelly and Scotty McCreery.

There’s also a demolition derby and traditional fair food and rides.

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 12″ are allowed. All other bags must be small, like a clutch purse. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed in.

There are exceptions for things including diaper bags and a search will be done before the entrance.

The fair runs until September 4.

For more information on the schedule, events, and performances, visit the Champlain Valley Fair website.

