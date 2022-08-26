Marking Women’s Equality Day in the wake of Dobbs v. Mississippi

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, marking the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 that recognized women’s right to vote.

This year’s anniversary comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade, and what many consider the lowest point for women’s equality in decades.

Darren Perron spoke with Rhoni Basden, the executive director of Vermont Works for Women, about the current state of women’s equality.

