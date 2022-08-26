Middlebury film fest runs through Saturday

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Film lovers have been pouring into Addison County this week for the return of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.

This marks the 8th year that the festival has been held. This year is the biggest festival they’ve ever had with 140 films running through the weekend.

Organizers say it’s a chance to rub elbows with big names in the film industry right in your backyard. “And so when you ask what draws people -- it’s the filmmakers. There are more than 50 of them this year. It’s the quality of the films, it’s the socializing, it’s the interactions with filmmakers. It just has a feel -- the small town vibe is very good here because the energy never leaves,” said the festival’s Lloyd Komesar.

The final flicks begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. You do need a pass to attend.

