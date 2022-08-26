Montpelier City Council repeals ordinances banning prostitution

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier City Councilors made a unanimous decision to repeal two ordinances pertaining to sex work in the city. Those living in the area voiced a lot of mixed feelings on the decision Wednesday night.

“The problem with the ordinance’s language is that it’s sexist and dehumanizing. Bottom line,” said Henri June Bynx. Bynx is a sex-worker and co-founder of the Ishtar Collective. “Members of your community who engage in consensual sex work are asking to be recognized as human beings. We are not trying to evangelize our industry,” Bynx explained.

The suggestion to repeal the ordinances was made by the Montpelier’s Police Review Committee.

As a member of the committee, Abbey Jermyn worked on the recommendation saying it’s meant to encourage everyone in danger to utilize law enforcement.

“It will not change any laws that outlaws sex work or human trafficking,” Jermyn explained. “In fact, Montpelier is one of the only cities in the state that has such an ordinance, and in striking it we join the rest of the state in condemning violented, antiquated, and sexist language.

While councilors voted on the ordinance unanimously, some in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting say it will do the opposite to keep people safe by making the city a hub for sex trafficking.

“Unfortunately prostitution itself is the only identifiable sign of the other crimes that accompany it,” said Diana, a Montpelier resident. “This should not become another no-go zone for law enforcement.”

City councilors encouraged members of the public that won’t be the case.

The say whether they want to encourage the legislature to investigate decriminalizing sex work is different conversation they can take up in the future.

