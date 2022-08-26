Moon rocket program manager offers insights into Artemis mission

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown is on at the Kennedy Space Center to NASA’s most ambitious moon mission in half a century.

After more than a decade of development, the unmanned Artemis 1 mission is expected to blast off Monday morning on a test mission prior to future flights to the moon and beyond.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with an Orion crew survival systems program manager about the preparations and what to expect.

