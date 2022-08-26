Paige to run as GOP candidate for Vt. AG and treasurer

Brooke Paige/File
Brooke Paige/File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Perennial GOP party placeholder Brooke Paige will appear on the November ballot in the race for Vermont secretary of state and treasurer.

Paige actually won the Republican nomination for four offices -- secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and attorney general -- but gave up the other races, forcing the state GOP Committee to find candidates for the other slots. Earlier this week they picked Mike Tagliavia of Corinth for AG’s race and Rick Morton of Brattleboro for auditor. They met Friday but couldn’t come up with a choice for treasurer other than Paige.

“The process has taught us a lot about what we need to be doing for 2024 candidate recruitment. There were some things that worked but the timing did not work out this year,” said GOP Chair Paul Dame.

Paige faces Democrat Mike Pieciak in the treasurer’s race and Charity Clark in the race for attorney general.

