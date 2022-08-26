Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates

Pet with Potential: Meet Socrates
Pet with Potential: Meet Socrates(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-month-old bunny named Socrates.

Socrates is a lovable and curious little guy, who loves to play and munch on carrots. He is not neutered, but that will be taken care of by the Humane Society of Chittenden County after adoption.

After a slow introduction, Socrates may do well with another rabbit in the home.

For more information on Socrates, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

