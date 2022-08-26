Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman.

Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.

They arrested four people on other violations in connection with the case but are still searching for the suspected shooter. They say He is a Black male of average build and height, with curly black hair, and answers to “Ty” or “Tyler.” He was last seen wearing blue pants, a white, hooded pullover, and dark-colored shoes with white soles.

