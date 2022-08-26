Sanders ducks question on LGBTQ PAC that backed Balint

Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Backers of Democrat Becca Balint’s U.S. House campaign are weighing in on new revelations that a cryptocurrency millionaire donated over a million dollars to a super PAC that supported her.

Seven Days this week reported cryptocurrency exchange executive Nishad Singh donated over a million dollars to the LGBTQ Victory Fund used to help Balint win the August primary.

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed and barnstormed the state with Balint. He has previously called on the Democratic National Committee to ban political action committee money from primaries. When asked about the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s largesse, he would only say the spending is out of control. “We have a corrupt campaign finance system in which billionaires can buy elections. Is that what the American people want? I don’t think so. So, we have to overturn the Citizens United decision and move to, in my view, public funding of elections,” Sanders said.

Under federal law, political action committees can take unlimited contributions from wealthy donors, but they may not coordinate with the campaigns.

