Search underway for Plattsburgh senior

Fred Kelly
Fred Kelly(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A search is underway for a missing Plattsburgh senior.

Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelly, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was last seen in the area of Duke’s Diner on Tom Miller Road between Beekman Street and Prospect Avenue. They say he has symptoms of dementia and uses a walker.

Kelly was last seen wearing a white polo, pajama pants, and slippers. He’s not wearing his glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police: 518-563-3411.

