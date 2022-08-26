Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin.

Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.

In late July, Donna fed milkweed leaves to 31 hungry caterpillars. A few weeks later, she invited Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger over to watch their metamorphosis.

