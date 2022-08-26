University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abukar Hilowle
Police arrest Burlington man in connection to recent shootings
Brian Preller on Capitol Hill on January 6th
Man arrested in Vt. in connection to Jan. 6th attack on Capitol
Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly
Abukar Hilowle
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Franklin County Sheriff’s capt. fired for alleged assault

Latest News

FILE - USDA wildlife specialist Will Guigou, right, and pilot Thomas Taylor prepare to...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start...
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says