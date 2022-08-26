Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance

There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide a temporary food benefit to students.

This extends to students grades Pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced priced meals at school.

Pandemic EBT will provide students who missed meals due to COVID-19 with benefits of $48.78 each month. Eligible children will also receive a one time benefit of $391 over the summer.

DCF Commissioner Sean Brown said “We want to make sure no child goes hungry during this health crisis. The P-EBT benefit will provide much-needed support to Vermont households that typically rely on free or reduced meals at school to feed their children.”

“A regular supply of healthy and nutritious foods is essential for the growth and development of our children,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “This benefit will help ensure students have access to nutritious meals through the end of the school year.”

To be eligible for the benefits students must be enrolled in a school offering the school meals program as of June 2022 and eligible to receive free/reduced-price meals at school.

It’s estimated $16.3 million in benefits will be issued to 24,912 Vermont homes, which includes 37,804 students. Those eligible will receive a letter explaining the benefits.

