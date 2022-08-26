Vermont voters are encouraged to update or confirm their voter registration information before September

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Confirming voter registration information before September 1 prevents any delays in receiving the mail-in ballot.

All Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the November election.

This year’s general election will mark the first universal general election ballot mailing under Act 60, which received tri-partisan support from the Legislature.

Act 60 created a universal ballot mailing process for Vermont.

Voters can visit MyVoterPage to confirm or update their information.

