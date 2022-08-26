Vt. social service nonprofits struggle under staffing vacancies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s statewide workforce crisis continues, social service nonprofits have been hit especially hard. One in every seven Vermonters works for a nonprofit, according to the United Way, but many organizations have faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic.

Teachers and employees with Champlain Valley Head Start gathered Friday ahead of the beginning of the school year. The program is currently looking for 10 of the nearly 60 staff positions they usually employ.

“I’m the only constant teacher since January for my kids, so it’s a lot of work for me because for lack of a better word, I’m the only one they trust,” said Em Hammond. The early ed teacher says that since January, six support teachers have left, many citing the stress of the job. The program is part of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, which is also struggling.

“We are working with a vulnerable population of people that deserve to have their needs met and when we don’t have all of our staff on board to make sure those services are being delivered for families and they are being supported in the way they deserve to be, it’s heartbreaking and it’s difficult,” said Christine Gilliam, Champlain Valley Head Start’s associate director.

It’s a similar story over at the Committee on Temporary Shelter, or COTS. Out of 60 positions, 17 are empty -- nearly one-third of their staff. At times, they’ve had to take fewer clients, those struggling to find housing or even a warm meal.

“People are working additional labor, they’re trying to serve more clients, bigger client loads, working really really hard to fill the gaps where we have staffing shortages,” said COTS’ Rebekah Mott.

The Howard Center is one of the most recognizable names in mental health and substance abuse in the area. They have 241 vacant positions out of their normal 1,100 staff load. “It’s frustrating for us as an agency, as an employer. It’s really hard for the people that we serve,” said the center’s Catherine Simonson. She says they don’t expect the problem to abate any time soon. They are focusing on special incentives, active recruiting, and working to retain staff who are already extending themselves. “The waits are longer than they used to be and that’s a big piece of what our street outreach team is having to negotiate -- is once they get somebody saying, ‘Yes, you can help me with this’ -- being able to be sure that there’s going to be someone on the other end that’s available to help them.”

The systemic high vacancy rates among nonprofits is what the United Way Northwest Vermont hopes to rectify. They’re in the midst of wage surveys and learning why they’re not getting enough applicants. “We are not immune to it and we’ve got the compounding stress of being the ones to care for the people who have limited income in other places, too, so again, we are really just trying to advocate for the sector itself,” said the group’s CEO, Jesse Bridges.

