Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For those heading to their favorite state park before the end of the summer, bring an extra dollar or two.

Parks increased their day-use and camping rates as of Wednesday. The adult day use and resident camping prices both went up by $1. The non-resident camping fee went up by $7 dollars, and pavilion use went up by $25. Group rates and season pass rates have remained the same.

Director of State Parks Nate Mckeen says the increases put them in line with the industry average and that all of the revenue goes back into the parks budget. “Our prices are based on the cost of running the parks system and also regional rates around New England and our counterparts in other areas in the Northeast. And we still think we’re a pretty good deal,” Mckeen said

The Vermont State Parks have had record attendance this year that is running about 7% above the visitor count in 2021. Over 1 million people visited the state parks last year.

