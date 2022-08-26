Will Vermont follow Calif. lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.

Even before California’s dramatic step this week, the Green Mountain State has already had firm targets in place. By 2026, 35% of all new and lightly used cars sold in Vermont need to be electric. Officials at the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources say it is an important step in meeting the state’s climate goals. “Vermont made that policy decision back in the ‘90s when we decided that we wanted to maintain the good air quality that we have in Vermont,” said ANR’s Megan O’Toole.

If updated in Vermont, the rule change would begin the phase-out of even more gas or diesel-powered vehicles to align with the California standard. That means 100% of all new cars need to be zero emission by 2035 and 30% of all new trucks and buses need to be zero emission by 2030.

“The primary stakeholder that’s directly impacted by this rule is the automakers themselves,” O’Toole said. She says this doesn’t change the consumers’ ability to register or purchase gas or diesel vehicles but it might make them more difficult to find. She said they have not heard any complaints from manufacturers. “They are going to drive a change to the vehicle market. You are going to see an increased share in new vehicles offered for sale to be electric.”

The share of new EV car sales so far this year -- including plug-in hybrids -- is about 7%. Matt Cota with the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says they expect a rule change like this in Vermont to have other impacts. “There will be less choices for consumers who want to purchase a gasoline or a diesel-powered vehicle,” he said. He expects this to drive demand up for used vehicles. “That market will be energized by this new regulation.”

Cota says that will also likely mean more incentives to purchase EVs, boosting the gas tax to pay for roads, and changes to the grid to handle an influx of car chargers.

O’Toole says the rule change is imminent and going forward equity, access, and concerns continue to be top of mind. “We want to hear from Vermonters about what they feel they need to participate effectively in this transition to electric vehicles,” she said.

There is a public comment period during which the ANR officials want to hear input from Vermonters.

