Williston police department to hold sobriety checkpoints in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston police department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September.

Williston police say they will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month.

The focus is on people who are driving drunk, are under the influence of drugs, and people who have incorrectly installed car seats. People are also reminded to wear seatbelts.

Police ask that people designate a sober driver if they’re out drinking.

