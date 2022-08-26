BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be ending early Friday night with mostly cloudy skies continuing into the start of Saturday morning. Dewpoints will drop through the early morning hours of Saturday with temperatures starting out the day in the mid to upper 50s. After some lingering morning clouds, skies will continue to clear into the afternoon with partly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday is looking sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, and become a bit more muggy again during the afternoon. We’ll continue the trend of hot and humid weather through the first of the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see the chance of a morning shower on Wednesday with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We have a great stretch of weather setting up for the end of next week, as most kids head back to school. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Humidity levels will remain low and temperatures will hold mainly in the mid 70s.

