BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It is going to be an active weather today as a frontal system moves through from west to east with showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possible hail.

One batch of thunderstorms will move through from west to east during the mid/late morning hours. Another flare-up of thunderstorm activity will be from mid-to-late afternoon and a bit into the evening hours, with a line of storms moving from NW to SE.

That system will be out of here tonight. Lingering clouds on Saturday morning will give way to more and more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler and less humid with highs in the low/mid 70s for most of us. Temperatures will bounce back up into the upper 70s to mid-80s for the second half of the weekend on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Next week will start out hot & humid again. We will be making a run at the 90 degree mark on Monday & Tuesday. Monday will be partly sunny, but another round of showers & thunderstorms will be coming through on Tuesday, starting late Monday night. Showers may linger into the start of the day on Wednesday before it starts to clear out. It will also be turning cooler & less humid by the end of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the thunderstorms today, and we will keep you up-to-the minute with the latest developments, on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.