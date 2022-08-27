Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel.

The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member.

The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are at, trying to connect them with services.

They say, now that things are getting more unpredictable out in public, the Howard center is grateful for the vests.

“Their day in and day out work has become more high risk and in order to ensure their safety this is something we’ve looked at very carefully because again we want to make sure the message is we are not asking them to go into situations that they know are unsafe but what is happening is the unexpected is happening more often in our community,” Catherine Simonson, the Howard Center Chief Client Services Officer said.

The B.B.A. says they have enough money to buy another custom fit stab proof vest when the Howard Center hires another street outreach worker

