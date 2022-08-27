Burlington Police confirm Friday nigh stabbing
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night.
At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there.
We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
We’ll keep you updated as information becomes available
