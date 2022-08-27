Burlington VFW to transform into housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building.

Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year.

The top floors will host 38 apartments of various sizes, while other plans are in the works for the ground floor.

“The ground floor will be commercial uses,so non-profit uses. The VFW would have a space and the Community Justice Center, we’re hoping,” Monte told Channel 3.

Monte says veterans will take priority when it comes to filling the apartments. Construction is expected to begin at the site next spring.

