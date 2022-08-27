Quechee Scottish Games and Festival returns this Saturday

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Get out your kilts because the Quechee Scottish Games and Festival return this Saturday.

This will be the 48th year of the games, which draw people in from all over the northeast.

It takes place on Deweys Mills Road in Hartford. Starting at 9 a.m., there will be traditional music, dance, athletics, sheep dog trials, and food aplenty.

There will also be entertainment from an Irish Punk Band. Though the event is about everything Scotland, organizers say you don’t need to be Scottish to enjoy some live bagpipes and a day out.

“There’s not a lot of highland games happening, you know? There’s a lot of different events, but not such as 30, 40 bagpipers all running around the fields in kilts,” said Campbell Webster with the festival. “So being able to show up first thing in the morning and being able to hear the haunting sounds of bagpipes off in the distance as you arrive at the event is still quite fun for a lot of people.”

Tickets for the event are $20 at the gate, or you can buy them online in advance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.