Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead.

State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was crossing US Route 7 near Cold River road.

Police say the driver, Brett Senif, 48, Rutland City, showed signs of impairment. He was later arrested for DUI.

The crash is still under investigation. Senif is expected to appear in court on Monday, August 29, 2022.

