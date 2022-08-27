What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.

The parade, honoring the frontline workers who risked their lives working through the COVID-19 pandemic, begins at 4:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m. the largest whoopie pie in Vermont will be unveiled.

It’s the 40th annual Vergennes day. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Vergennes City Park, there will be road races including a fun run, 5k, 10k, and 15k.

Organizers say there will also be a bandstand and food vendors, celebrating Vermont’s little city.

Dig through your closest and break out the kilts. The Quechee Scottish games and festival returns today for its 48th year! It takes place on Dewey’s Mills road in Hartford.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. there will be traditional music, dance, athletics, sheep dog trials, and food aplenty.

There will also be entertainment from an Irish punk band. Though the event is about everything Scotland, organizers say, you don’t need to be Scottish to listen to some live bagpipes.

The Vermont First African Landing Day is commemorating its 4th annual celebration of the state’s African-American community.

At Intervale in Burlington from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This free event boasts traditional food, music, dancing, speakers, exhibits, and more. Organizers say this year’s theme is “We come this far by faith”.

