BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend will feature beautiful weather. If you’re heading to the Champlain Valley Fair, it will be nice and comfortable out there, especially Saturday. Patchy dense fog will be around into Saturday morning, then it will become mostly sunny. It will be cooler and noticeably less humid, with highs in the 70s. We’ll have nature’s air conditioning Saturday night, with the cooler spots falling into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll have a return to very warm and humid weather on Monday. Highs will be in the 80s, with a few spots hitting 90 degrees. Tuesday will also be muggy, with a strong cold front expected to bring afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some showers will persist into Wednesday morning, but the afternoon is expected to clear out.

September will begin will cooler and less humid conditions. In fact, Friday will be a touch like fall, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.