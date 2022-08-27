BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beautiful weather will continue Sunday. After morning dense fog in spots, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. It will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be warmer yet, and the humidity will return. Highs will be well into the 80s, with a few spots possibly hitting 90 degrees. Dew points will be well into the 60s, so it will be quite muggy out there.

Very warm and humid weather will continue Tuesday. We’ll be keeping an eye on a strong cold front, which is expected to bring thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight hours. Some thunderstorms may be strong, so stay tuned. Morning showers on Wednesday will give way to partly sunny skies.

September arrives with a little hint of fall on Thursday. A few showers are possible, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the 40s. Dry and warmer weather is expected Friday and Saturday, with highs back around 80 degrees by Saturday.

