Clarendon farm loses 30 cows in barn collapse

CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Clarendon Fire Department was called in Friday night to help save dozens of animals from a collapsed barn.

The call came in at around 8:30 Friday night to the Bromley Farm on Creek Road, stating that the roof of the barn had collapsed, trapping about 60 cows. WCAX spoke with Chief Matt Jakubowski and he says that 30 cows did not survive, though 30 were saved. The Chief says nearly 70 people arrived to help, including friends, neighbors, local 4-H workers, and the State’s Urban Search and Rescue team out of Colchester.

The fire chief says that there was a veterinarian on site, instructing on how to best care for the injured animals. He believes the cause of the roof collapse was likely a straight line wind that also took down several trees in the area. The crews were on scene through the night, until 5:30 Saturday morning.

