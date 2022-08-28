Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday.

Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is also accused of being intoxicated and fleeing from police late Friday night after the crash on route 5 in Lyndon. No one was hurt in the crash.

