Fourth Annual VT African Landing Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont First African Landing Day marks the historical beginnings of African Americans in North America

“It’s actually the beginning of history of black Americans in the United States,” said Christine Hughes, an event organizer.

Organizers say the event is not a celebration but instead a commemoration of the day the first enslaved Africans landed in North America 402 years ago in 1619.

“A lot of things that happened black folks is not an issue. Or it’s written in such a way that it’s not inclusive of the richness of the facts and all that the first enslaved black folks living here and beyond. So this our display so that speaks to the history of this event,” said Kathleen Kemp, who is also involved with the organization of the event.

This year’s theme is “we’ve come this far by faith” and organizers say they hope the event inspires people to build a better future while embracing and understanding our past

“It’s about like, resiliency. there’s also something about coming together,” said Hughes

Many local and nationally known gospel artists were a part of the event. There was also food, music, history exhibits and presentations. People there say they hoped everyone who stopped by will be motivated to address the legacy of slavery and work against systemic racism.

“We’re changing lives. We’re not just hanging out. We’re changing lives by spreading this message that will free so many people and free our state and our country and make America for the first time,” said Karen Sita, former Miss Black Vermont, and an event attendee.

They also say they want people to celebrate faith and love.

“Love is really the message. And that’s why we’re here. So this is an event of love. It was made out of love thought about and love and it’s being executed in peace and love and that’s why I dig it,” said Sita.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.