Kuster tours several housing projects in New Hampshire

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Democratic Congresswoman, Annie Kuster, has been touring her district highlighting affordable housing projects.

Rep. Kuster co-sponsored the Lifeline Act, which incentivizes affordable housing projects, and helped unlock an additional $8 billion from the American Rescue Plan for affordable housing.

She says the current unemployment rate in New Hampshire is extremely low, but businesses are having trouble hiring because there is no housing for workers.

“It is hard to get private developers to build affordable projects with out of a little bit of incentive so we’ve got great programs to focus on bringing these kind of projects to rural communities and smaller towns,” Rep. Kuster said.

New Hampshire’s vacancy rate is currently at 0.5%.

This week, Kuster toured projects in Lebanon, Claremont, Lancaster, and other communities.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
Chelsea Sikora, 42, killed while crossing US Route 7 in Rutland. The driver, Brett Senif, 48,...
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
File photo
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser

Latest News

In the Garden: Fixing dead spots in grass
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
The National Weather Service in Burlington brings in new meteorologist
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
Santa's Village employee seriously injured after falling from ride platform, officials say.
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
The smallest city in Vermont held its biggest celebration… the 40th annual Vergennes Day.
Vergennes Day celebrated Saturday