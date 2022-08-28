Kuster tours several housing projects in New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Democratic Congresswoman, Annie Kuster, has been touring her district highlighting affordable housing projects.

Rep. Kuster co-sponsored the Lifeline Act, which incentivizes affordable housing projects, and helped unlock an additional $8 billion from the American Rescue Plan for affordable housing.

She says the current unemployment rate in New Hampshire is extremely low, but businesses are having trouble hiring because there is no housing for workers.

“It is hard to get private developers to build affordable projects with out of a little bit of incentive so we’ve got great programs to focus on bringing these kind of projects to rural communities and smaller towns,” Rep. Kuster said.

New Hampshire’s vacancy rate is currently at 0.5%.

This week, Kuster toured projects in Lebanon, Claremont, Lancaster, and other communities.

