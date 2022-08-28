Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police car that made a traffic stop.

This is video of the damage to the police vehicle. Williston Police say an officer was making a traffic stop in that cruiser with the blue emergency lights on. That s when 43-year old Amir Pickersgill allegedly crashed into the police car and took off southbound on I-89 at around 2:00AM this morning. Another officer finally stopped the black Ford pickup truck. No one was injured.

Pickersgill is charged with DUI, negligent operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

