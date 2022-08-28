Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region.

Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.

He attributes his move back to Vermont to his love of all sorts of outdoor activities from skiing to paddle boarding.

His love for meteorology started with an interest in climate change and the science behind it. Now he says he is in a role where it is all about communicating about it effectively.

“You’re experiencing this change in precipitation this is how its effecting you, here is what is happening, let’s work on what we can do to evolve what we are doing here, so that’s my big point is trying to get to the person individually,” Langbauer said. “Talk to the person where they are, try to meet them there.”

Langbauer says he believes Vermont is an intimate region, where he believes communicating effectively with the residents about all things weather and climate will be exciting to engage in.

