Vergennes Day celebrated Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont held its biggest celebration… the 40th annual Vergennes Day.

The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The event kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast at the fire department before the rest of the festivities took place. More than 60 local vendors set up on the Vergennes city green, too. Organizers and vendors say they were happy to see so many people come out to enjoy the wagon rides, activities, and music.

“Meeting so many people from around the county that are not only coming as attendees, but also exhibiting here. It’s really been just a great community event.,” said Phil Summers with the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

And organizers say they’re already looking forward to next year.

