What to do: Sunday, August 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a morning 1k fun run, as well as a 5k and 10k. The race is designed to raise funds for local families who are in need of creating accessible homes for their children.

The race to the top of Vermont is happening in Stowe. The course follows the historic Mansfield Toll road, which is 4.3 miles long and 2,564 feet up.

If you’re trying to beat a personal record, or just in it for the view, there are activities and a fun run for the kids.

For the first time ever, Green Mountain Adaptive Sports welcomes wheelchair users to join hikers and bikers on their race to the top of Vermont’s highest peak.

The Malone-Dufort airport in New York’s Franklin county is hosting a fly-in festival. Organizers say helicopters and airplanes will be on site to view and tour, weather dependent.

There are also educational presentations, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Admission is free. The event kicks off starting at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m.

