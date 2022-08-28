Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park

Santa's Village employee seriously injured after falling from ride platform, officials say.
Santa's Village employee seriously injured after falling from ride platform, officials say.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, N.H. (WCAX) - An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling off of a ride platform.

At Santa’s Village in Jefferson, a 51 year old man fell off a platform while a roller coaster was in motion. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The employee’s name has not been released.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is investigating conditions that led to the incident. All mechanical amusement park rides within the state of New Hampshire must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year.

Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators are responding to the theme park to inspect the ride and continue the investigation into the incident.

