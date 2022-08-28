BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful weekend it was, and it was perfect for going to the Champlain Valley Fair. We’ll have another quiet day on Monday, but it will be hot and humid, so take it easy if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be well into the 80s, with some spots possibly hitting 90, and dew points will be well into the 60s. Tuesday will continue to be hot and humid. A slow-moving cold front will then start to move in during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along that. Though severe weather isn’t expected at this point, heavy downpours and training of thunderstorms are expected. An inch or more of rain may occur in these downpours, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Wednesday will start off with morning showers, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny. A second cold front will come through overnight, with some showers along that. This will bring the first fall preview on Thursday, and just in time for the first day of September. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70 degrees, and lows will fall into the 40s. A few upper 30s are possible in the colder valleys. Friday will be warmer, but still cooler than average.

Summer makes a comeback next weekend, with dry and pleasant conditions Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the low 80s.

