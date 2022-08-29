Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger

A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.(Arkansas State Police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson, who is believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb’s mother, Skyla Byles, picked him up from day care Monday morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Caleb is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants and tan Air Force One tennis shoes.

Byles is a Black female with red hair. She is 5-foot-3.

The two were last seen in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas license plate AAR74T.

Those with any information about Caleb or Byles are asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
The Clarendon Fire Department was called in Friday night to help save dozens of animals from a...
Clarendon farm loses 30 cows in barn collapse
Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
Gabe Langbauer is the new meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Burlington.
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington

Latest News

A video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and his team.
Video shows Schumer and team running during Capitol riot (no sound)
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91